Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $183.67 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

