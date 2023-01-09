Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,366 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

