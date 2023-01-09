Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.41. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

