Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

