Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 670,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $457.80. 28,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.