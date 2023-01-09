Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,275. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.