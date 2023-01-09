Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Linear has a market capitalization of $54.41 million and approximately $988,321.08 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

