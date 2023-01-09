LINK (LN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

LINK (LN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.98 or 0.00209179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $242.29 million and $1.73 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

