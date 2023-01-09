Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $427.22 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $427.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,145,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,110,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00294113 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $435.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.