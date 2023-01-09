Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$120.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.41. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$90.46 and a one year high of C$126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

