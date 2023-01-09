Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

LOW stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.44. 29,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,951. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

