Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $254.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.