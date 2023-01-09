LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 128,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,125. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

