LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 282,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,994. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

