LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $151.19. 6,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,378. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $229.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

