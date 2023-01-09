Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is Karpas Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,078 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after purchasing an additional 547,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.42. 205,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

