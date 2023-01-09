Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 49,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

