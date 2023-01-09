Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $20.76. Macy’s shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 209,838 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

