Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

