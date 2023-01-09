Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $19.74 million and $10,272.73 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00289401 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,585.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

