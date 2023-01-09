Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.84

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 11234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 346.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.