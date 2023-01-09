Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.84

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 11234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 346.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

