Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.17. 54,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

