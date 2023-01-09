Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.14.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.