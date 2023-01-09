Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 4.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

