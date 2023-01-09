Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 15,633 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 3.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

