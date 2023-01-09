Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up 1.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.21. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

