Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,062. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after buying an additional 186,532 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.