Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.24. 30,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

