Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CAO Sells $349,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 415,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,792. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

