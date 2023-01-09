McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

