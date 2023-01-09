McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,145 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.