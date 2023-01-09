McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 18.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. 30,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.