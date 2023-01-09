McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $259.34.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.