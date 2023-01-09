McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $189.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

