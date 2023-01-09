McNamara Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $24.29.

