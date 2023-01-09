McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,625. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71.

