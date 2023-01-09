Mdex (MDX) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Mdex has a total market cap of $69.25 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 132.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,016,042 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

