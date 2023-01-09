Mechanics Financial Corp Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 172,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

