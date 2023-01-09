Mechanics Financial Corp Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 493,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 525,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,073. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

