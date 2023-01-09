Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT opened at $80.65 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

