Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 22,675 shares.The stock last traded at $34.02 and had previously closed at $34.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.