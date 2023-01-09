Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 22,675 shares.The stock last traded at $34.02 and had previously closed at $34.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Mercantile Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.