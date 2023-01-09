Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 254,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,982. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

