Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Mercury Systems worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $222,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.67, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

