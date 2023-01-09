MetaMUI (MMUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.50 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $60.50 million and approximately $117,535.14 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

