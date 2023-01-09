Metawar (METAWAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.32 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $212.32 million and $41.61 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00107542 USD and is up 25.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

