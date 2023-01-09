Metawar Price Hits $0.0010 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Metawar has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $212.20 million and approximately $41.61 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00107542 USD and is up 25.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.