MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.83 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $1.92 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00442850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01440326 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,264,330 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

