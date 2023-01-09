Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

