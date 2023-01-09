Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $19.91

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $21.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 1,911 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

