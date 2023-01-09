Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,014 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $842.63. 644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.